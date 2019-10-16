How to get to the NC State Fair without driving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The opening of the N.C. State Fair is almost here.

Drivers should prepare for heavy traffic and delays over the next 11 days. If you want to avoid the traffic all together, you can do that too! There are ways to get there without having to drive.

Go Raleigh, Go Durham, and Go Triangle are offering $5 dollar round-trip rides. Shuttles run hourly or every thirty minutes. Passes can be purchased at the shuttle stop. Children under 13 and adults over 65 ride for free.

Service to the N.C. State Fair. Round trip fare is $5.

Cary: Cary Towne Center Shopping Mall

(near the Triangle Aquatic Center)

8:30 a.m.- Midnight* | Non-Stop Express Shuttle – Every 30 Minutes

Take I-40 to Exit 291 – Follow the green State Fair signs

North Raleigh: Triangle Town Center Shopping Mall8:30 a.m. – Midnight* | Non-Stop Express Shuttle – Every 30 Minutes

Park and Ride is located in the old Macy’s parking lot.



Hours: Mon-Fri (2 departures at 6:30 a.m. & 7:30 a.m. from downtown for Fair Workers) Mon-Fri Hourly service, 1 p.m. -midnight. Sat-Sun all day service with hourly departures from downtown. *Departs Downtown at NCDOT building on Wilmington St and operates along Hillsborough St with limited stops

Hours: Mon-Fri (2 departures at 6:30 a.m. & 7:30 a.m. from downtown for Fair Workers) Mon-Fri Hourly service, 1 p.m. -midnight. Sat-Sun all day service with hourly departures from downtown. *Departs Downtown at NCDOT building on Wilmington St and operates along Hillsborough St with limited stops Garner: White Oak Crossing – 1205 Timber Drive East, Garner

*NEW LOCATION* Near Regal Cinemas | Non-Stop Express Shuttle Hours: Thursday* – Sunday 8:30 a.m. – midnight. No Service Monday- Wednesday

Shuttle Service begins at 3 p.m. on Opening Day, Thurs., Oct. 17th, and runs through Sun., Oct. 27. Buses depart hourly from the Durham Station.

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

WHERE: Durham Station, 515 West Pettigrew St. | Directions

Free Park & Ride option on W Chapel Hill St (close to intersection with N Duke St) across from the NC Mutual Life Insurance Company.

Children (ages 0-12) and Seniors (65+) – FREE

Adults (ages 13 and older) – $5

Service provided Saturday, Oct. 19, Sunday, Oct. 20, Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27 ONLY.

Fair Shuttles will use the 105 Bus Stop at RTC.

TAKE THE TRAIN TO THE FAIR:

North Carolina’s AMTRAK is offering train rides to the N.C. State Fair Oct. 16-27.

The train stop is located just outside Gate 1 at the corner or Hillsborough St. and Blue Ridge Rd.

Getting to the N.C. State Fair

Simply take the morning Carolinian 80 train that departs Charlotte at 6:45 a.m. The train stops in Kannapolis, Salisbury, High Point, Greensboro, Burlington, Durham and Cary before reaching the State Fairgrounds at 9:53 a.m.

Departing the N.C. State Fair

To get home, take the return train Piedmont 77 departing the State Fairgrounds at 3:07 p.m. with stops in Cary, Durham, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Salisbury and Kannapolis, arriving in Charlotte at 6:10 p.m.

The special train stop is wheelchair accessible.

Book tickets online using Station Code NSF, and prepare to enjoy all the fair has to offer this year! You can get your ticket by clicking this link.

PLANNING TO DRIVE TO THE FAIR?

The fair offers free off-site parking at the corner of Edwards Mill and Reedy Creek with free shuttle rides to and from the fair. Drop off and pick up will be at Gate B – Carter Finely Stadium.

The address for this lot: 4501 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh, NC 27607

Reedy Creek Parking Hours

Thursday, Oct. 17: 11 a.m. until one hour after gates close

Friday, Oct. 18 – Sunday, Oct. 27: 8 a.m. until one hour after gates close

