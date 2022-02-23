WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Multifamily Housing plans to invest $5.1 million on new affordable rental homes.

HUD announced they closed on the Eatmon Townhomes in the Whitfield Homes Community in Wilson. The transaction would allow the Housing Authority to relocate 32 assisted housing units in an area that has flooded multiple times in the last four years. These units will be moved out of the flood zone.

North Carolina identified moving public housing out of the 100-year flood hazard as a major goal for its Rebuild North Carolina plan. The plan was put together after Hurricane Matthew.

The state awarded the Wilson Housing Authority two grants to develop the new homes.

The new site at 500 Walnut St. is located near the Wilson Downtown Redevelopment District. HUD said this would give residents better access to amenities in downtown Wilson.

The old site of the public housing units will be redeveloped as a greenway and flood retention zone.

HUD said the newly constructed two-bedroom units would have energy-efficient appliances and features. They said four units would be constructed to ensure they are accessible and usable by people of all ages and abilities.

The RAD transaction includes a construction budget of $5.1 million fully financed through: