Huggies puts dads on diaper boxes for first time

(CNN) – Diapers are a dad thing, too, and Huggies has finally caught on.

For the first time ever, the company is featuring dads front and center with babies in ads and packaging.

It’s a shift for the company that once got criticism for ads that portrayed fathers as disconnected from their kids.

There are seven different box designs in the new premium diaper line – three with men and babies and four with women and babies.

The new diapers tout plant-based ingredients, leak protection and “ultimate softness.”

Huggies says the new black boxes are to make the diapers feel like a premium product.

They started rolling out to stores this month.

LATEST STORIES:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now