Hundreds gather for funeral for Moore County sisters killed during trip to beach

VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of people came together Saturday to pay their respects to two young Moore County girls who tragically lost their lives in a car crash earlier this week.

The grandfather of the two victims is the pastor Highland Baptist Church in Vass and he says as tragic as this has been, the family doesn’t feel like they lost the girls because they know exactly where they are — up in heaven.

Loved ones tell say sister Jenna Duckworth, 13, and Beth Duckworth, 11, were inseparable.

“They loved church,” said Bill Vaughn, grandfather and pastor. “They loved to sing. They loved to play.”

Now the sisters will be together, forever.

“They loved God and they lived for Him with all that was in Him and that we have a hope when we go to that cemetery today that that’s not the last time we’ll see them,” said Vaughn. “We will see them in heaven because they received Christ as their savior.”

The girls lost their lives in a car crash on Tuesday. Troopers said the wreck happened on U.S. 15/501 near the border between Hoke and Scotland counties.

The Duckworth family was headed to the beach to watch their oldest son propose to his girlfriend.

Bobby Duckworth was driving along with his wife, two daughters, and the couple’s 15-year-old son, Benjamin. He tried to pass another vehicle when he lost control and struck a bridge, officials say.

“I do not believe that anyone who doesn’t know Jesus Christ could manage to get through this without some kind of alternative like drugs or alcohol to turn to,” said Vaughn.

On Saturday, the family laid the two girls to rest. Their grandfather says he will always savor the sweet memories.

“They loved to swing,” said Vaughn. “There’s a swing back there that the youngest one wore the hinges off of twice in one year. Swinging and singing, that would be what they’re known for.”

The family says it’s their faith in God and the support of the community that’s carried them through this tragedy.

