Hundreds ineligible in Franklin County find loophole to skip line on vaccination wait list, names deleted

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – As tens of thousands of names sit on COVID-19 vaccine wait lists, some teachers found a way to cut the line.

School and day care staff become eligible for vaccine on February 24th, but the Franklin County health director says dozens of people scheduled appointments ahead of their turn.

“I can tell you, you probably don’t have that appointment now,” said Health Director Scott LaVigne.

LaVigne says several school and child care staff found a way around Franklin County’s online screening process after it was posted to the Nextdoor App.

“Looking at the Facebook posts that I saw a lot of teachers, a lot of daycare staff, staff at schools posting ‘I got my appointment in Franklin County,'” said LaVigne.

The health department has since closed the loophole and so far, has deleted 200 names from the appointment list of people who are not eligible for vaccine.

“Every person that calls, makes an appointment or shows up in a line that isn’t eligible is taking up resource for somebody who is. It actually is going to delay thier getting thier vaccine when they are eligible,” said LaVigne.

School and child care staff become eligible Wednesday for COVID19 vaccine. However, LaVigne says Franklin County likely won’t start vaccinating those in Group 3 until March as they are still working through Group 2.

LaVigne says the health department has not made it through half of the 12,000 people 65 and over in Franklin County.

“It’s not because we don’t want you to have the vaccine. I would love to be able to offer it to everybody, but we have to prioritize, and our priority group is the people most likely to die if they contract this virus,” he said.