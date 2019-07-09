Hundreds of animals removed from Cary home as part of animal welfare investigation

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An animal welfare investigation is underway at a home in Cary, according to authorities.

Several hundred animals have been taken from a home on Rose Street, including dogs, cats, ferrets, turtles and more, officials on scene said.

The investigation is in its early stages and authorities said they only have preliminary information on what’s happening at this time.

The investigation is in response to a welfare check call that a neighbor made on Saturday.

The owner of the animals is not currently facing any charges, but that could change as the investigation progresses.

This story will be updated as it develops.

