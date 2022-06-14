RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A dump truck pulled down power lines Tuesday in Raleigh – leaving hundreds without power early in the afternoon.

Raleigh police said the incident occurred near New Hope and Buffalo roads.

The driver of the truck had to remain in the cab until utility crews got on scene to cut the power.

The incident caused thousands of Duke Energy customers to lose service but power began to be restored around 2:20 p.m.

The driver of the truck did not appear to be physically injured.

This story will be updated.