RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The same storm that caused deadly flooding in Puerto Rico is now creating hazards along the North Carolina coast.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore says due to the potential for ocean over wash and beach erosion associated with the distant Hurricane Fiona, they’re recommending visitors avoid the beach near Rodanthe. Their warning is in place from Thursday through Friday.

The Seashore recommended people specifically avoid a two-mile stretch of beach, between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive. They say this is based on recent National Weather Service forecasts and the presence of several vulnerable houses that may be damaged by rough surf and high winds.

They also say it’s possible structures associated with some homes, including wires, pipes and septic systems could become exposed and dangerous to the public as the ocean washes over the beach.

Hurricane Fiona is expected to create dangerous rip currents through the weekend.

Visitors can sign up for beach-related weather and ocean condition alerts by texting OBXBeachConditions to 77295.