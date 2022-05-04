RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Let’s talk insurance, which is probably not your favorite thing, but before hurricane season officially begins is a great time to check what coverage you have and what coverage you may need.

Either meet with your agent or re-read your policy to make sure you’re properly covered.

If you can afford it, consider renters insurance.

Whatever you’re renting will likely have coverage for the building, but renters insurance can be a good option if any of your personal belongings are damaged in a storm.

If you are a homeowner, check to see how much adding flood insurance would cost since it is typically a separate policy, and can take up to 30 days to go into effect.

We know we don’t have to deal with the same tropical issues as those along the coast, but as we’ve talked about before, there is one main risk we deal with here in Central North Carolina.

“When it comes to hurricanes and tropical storms here in Central North Carolina we need to be thinking about flooding, because that’s going to be our primary impacts during these types of storms,” explains Nick Petro, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

If you want more information about flood insurance, click here > FloodSmart | The National Flood Insurance Program