RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For many of us in Central North Carolina, the coast is more than 100 miles away, but we know all too well that doesn’t mean much when a hurricane comes ashore.

Tropical storms and hurricanes can bring strong winds, tornadoes, and significant flooding even to us well-inland. In fact, over the past decade, 60% of all deaths during tropical storm and hurricane events have been due to freshwater flooding. Unfortunately, North Carolina has added to those deaths.

“Just in the last 10 years, we’ve had 75 direct fatalities from tropical storms and hurricanes in North Carolina, and 51 of those have been from freshwater flooding,” explained Dr. Michael Brennan, the director of the National Hurricane Center.

Freshwater flooding is caused by heavy rain, and it’s a significant contributor to deaths during hurricane season. Here’s the catch: that flooding doesn’t always matter how strong the storm is.

“The thing about freshwater flooding is it has almost nothing to do with how strong the storm is from a wind perspective,” Brennan said. “It has everything to do with how fast the storm moves, how the storm is interacting with topography or a front that’s going to enhance the rainfall.”

There’s also another sometimes more subtle danger tropical weather can bring: rip currents.

“We’ve lost almost as many people in rip currents in the last 10 years in this country as we have to storm surge, and certainly more people in North Carolina,” Brennan said.

In fact, North Carolina is in the top 3 states for rip current deaths along with Florida and New Jersey.

So whether tropical weather brings us flooding, strong winds, or even rip currents, stay tuned to the forecast and stayed prepared.

