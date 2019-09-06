LIVE | Category 1 Dorian continues to batter NC coast with wind, rain

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane Dorian avoided landfall in the Southport/Wilmington area of the coast Thursday night and lost some power just after midnight.

After strengthening to a Category 3 early Thursday, Dorian maintained wind speeds as a Category 2 storm the rest of the day.

At 5 a.m., the National Weather Service reported Dorian had sustained wind speeds of 90 mph as it moved northeast at 14 mph.

The hurricane skimmed along North Carolina’s southeast beaches but turned away — preventing landfall there.

Dorian could still make landfall somewhere on the Outer Banks this morning.

The hurricane is dropping heavy rains across the coastal areas of North and South Carolina. Wilmington already received 9 inches as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and Castle Hayne received more than 10 inches.

Dorian is expected to produce the following rainfall totals through Friday:

Coastal Carolina: 6 to 12 inches, isolated 15 inches

Far southeast Virginia: 3 to 8 inches

Extreme southeastern New England: 2 to 4 inches

Around midnight, Tideland EMC reported all of Ocracoke was without power. That along with a total of 92,000 outages across the state.

Tornado warnings in central North Carolina Thursday afternoon will be confirmed by the National Weather Service once Dorian moves away from the coast. Warnings were issued for Wilson, Johnston, Wayne, Cumberland and Sampson counties and different points during the afternoon. Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright tweeted around 4 p.m. that a tornado had been spotted in Stedman, and CBS 17 received viewer pictures of a tornado on the ground to the southeast of Wilson.

Flash Flood Warnings continue for Wayne county, Sampson county, Wilson county, and Johnston county until 9:30 a.m.

Several tornadoes were spun off from Dorian near the coast of North Carolina. A tornado that came ashore at Emerald Isle destroyed several residences and did substantial damage.

A Storm Surge Warning has been extended to from South Carolina to the Virginia/North Carolina line.

Tropical-storm-force wind gusts (39+mph) could still result in sporadic power outages. Overall, the greatest threat of widespread wind damage associated with Dorian has remained much closer to the coast and the center of circulation.

While rainfall amounts will vary greatly across central North Carolina, no flooding is forecast on main stem rivers in central North Carolina. Flash flooding on smaller creeks and streams will still be a threat with the heavy rain.