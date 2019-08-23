Husband of 75-year-old woman who went missing in Orange County thanks first responders

ORANGE COUNTY, NC (WNCN) – MaryAnne Rosenman, a 75 year old woman with dementia, was missing for more than 50 hours until rescue crews found her laying in a drainage ditch.

“It’s been a terrible week and it’s been an amazing week. I almost lost my wife of 49 years,” said Rosenman.

At a press conference on Friday, her husband, Julian Rosenman, thanked the first responders for saving her life.

He says MaryAnn is doing well. She is still at the hospital, and has no recollection of what happened.

Julian Rosenman says for his family, the three days before she was found were very painful and they had just about given up hope until they got the call that she was found.

“I remember my son and my sister-in-law were in the car just going off…and I was speechless. My only thought was I want to get home and see her…it was pretty amazing.”

CBS 17’s Crystal Price was at the press conference and spoke with Julian Rosenman about the emotional week.

