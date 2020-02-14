I-40 eastbound ramp to Aviation Pkwy to close Sunday

Morrisville, NC (WNCN) – A busy exit ramp on Interstate 40 east is set to close Sunday for two months.

The NCDOT said crews will construct the new alignment of Aviation parkway at Exit 285. The closure starts Sunday Feb. 16 at 7 a.m. Drivers won’t be able to exit off I-40 east to Aviation Parkway.

Instead, drivers will take a signed detour to Airport Boulevard Exit 284, left onto Chapel Hill Road and then left back onto Aviation Parkway.

Also planning to be closed is the loop from southbound Aviation Parkway to I-40 east. Drivers will instead turn left onto the ramp used by northbound traffic. That movement is not currently permitted, but signage will be changed so drivers know they can turn left to access I-40 East while the loop is closed.

The southern entrance to Gateway Centre Boulevard (opposite entrance to Lake Crabtree Park) will closed Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 p.m. Law enforcement officers will director traffic in and out of the complex throughout the closure. The entrance is expected to reopen Monday, Feb. 17 at 6 a.m.

The DOT said motorists should allow extra time to navigate the detours and be careful traveling through the work zone.

