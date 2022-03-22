UPDATE (2:37 p.m.) – A suspected gunman who was on a Greyhound bus on I-85 northbound in Gwinnett County has been taken into custody, police tell CBS affiliate WGCL.

Authorities told WGCL they used a flashbang to get the gunman off the bus. Nearly 30 people were reported to be on the bus at some point during the incident. All were reported to be safe.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said all North and Southbound lanes are clear for travel.

GWINNETT CO., GA (WSPA) – A portion of Interstate 85 is closed near Atlanta due to a report of a man with a gun on a bus.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-85 are closed at Indian Trail Lilburn Road NW in Gwinnett County shortly before 11:00am.

According to CBS affiliate WGCL, Gwinnett County Police reported a man with a gun on a Greyhound bus. Police were unsure as to whether all passengers had been evacuated from the bus.

No injuries were reported.

Southbound traffic is being detoured at Beaver Ruin Road while northbound traffic is being detoured at Jimmy Carter Boulevard, police said.