LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — I-95 Northbound was shut down Wednesday morning after a semi-trailer truck caught fire near Harnett County.

(Courtesy CBS 17)

(Courtesy CBS 17)

(Courtesy CBS 17)

According to Highway Patrol, a call about the truck fire came in around 10:27 a.m.

No other vehicles were damaged in this incident, and no injuries have been reported.