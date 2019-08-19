‘I am just a man’: Lyft driver explains why he inappropriately touched female rider

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco Sheriff’s Office arrested a 44-year-old Lyft driver after he inappropriately touched a female rider, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said Juan Carlos Nunez-Sarmiento picked up a woman in New Port Richey June 4 and inappropriately touched her during the ride, after being asked several times to stop.

The victim told detectives Nunez-Sarmiento eventually pulled over and continued to touch her on various parts of her body, prompting her to flee the vehicle.

When Nunez-Sarmiento was asked why he did what he did, he reportedly told detectives, “I am just a man.”

Nunez-Sarmiento was arrested Friday, August 16 and charged with battery.

LATEST STORIES:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now