‘I think he’s just a horrible person’: Widow of Mr. Rogers criticizes Trump

PITTSBURGH, PA – MARCH 23: Joanne Rogers attends the U.S. Postal Service Dedication of the Mister Rogers Forever Stamp at WQED’s Fred Rogers Studio on March 23, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvani (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (NEXSTAR) — The widow of Fred Rogers said her husband remained quiet about politics but she has no such plans as she labeled President Donald Trump as “pathologically ill” and a “horrible person.”

Joanne Rogers spoke with The Daily Beast this week when Trump visited Mr. Rogers’ hometown of Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

The widow of the television icon said her husband wouldn’t have talked about politics because it might complicate the thoughts of the children who viewed his program.

“I’m alone now. I don’t do a program for children,” she told The Daily Beast.

When talking about why she doesn’t support the current president, she immediately pointed to his truthfulness.

“I think maybe the fact that Mr. Trump seldom tells the truth. If he does, it’s just a fluke, I think,” said Rogers. “But the fact [is] that I can’t believe anything he says, not even the simplest thing.”

At 92, Rogers wasn’t about to pull any punches when talking about the president.

“This man is pathologically ill. Mentally ill,” she said. “I think he’s just a horrible person.”

Rogers went on the say she’s a fan of Joe Biden. As you might imagine, she’s hopeful Trump does not come out victorious on Election Day.

“I can’t even imagine. I would feel so badly,” she added.