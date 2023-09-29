RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The IBMA World of Bluegrass music festival is underway in Downtown Raleigh.

Hundreds of people, young and old, filled the Raleigh Convention Center on Friday.

13-year-old Jacques Bourgeois has been playing the fiddle for six years.

He made the drive from South Carolina to play with his band.

“It’s just really fun jamming and getting to learn to play all the different kinds of music I love especially bluesy stuff,” said Bourgeois.

From the fiddle to the banjo, musicians and fans spent time taking classes and viewing all kinds of instruments at the bluegrass exhibit hall.

Anita Deeters has been attending the festival almost every year since it started.

“I like coming down to the convention center and going to the different workshops. I’ve learned so much about different types of music and how they work and operate their instruments and their stories too,” said Deeters.

They have all kinds of events open to the public including the exhibit hall.

You can find more information about the festival and its events here.