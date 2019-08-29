If a hurricane impacts your vacation, here’s what you need to know about your renter’s rights

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – With Dorian set to make landfall in Florida and the tropics becoming more active—people taking late season vacations are paying close attention.

If a hurricane were to impact this area during your vacation, you need to know your options.

When a storm like Dorian bears down on the NC coast, officials are going to call for evacuations before it strikes—which can do more than rain on your vacation.

Because North Carolina has such a big vacation industry, lawmakers passed a vacation rental act years ago to protect the interests of both the landlord and the renter.

Under the act, your safeguards as a renter hinge on whether an evacuation is mandatory or not.

If government officials demand you leave, you have options:

When a vacation tenant complies with an evacuation order, they are entitled to a refund prorated for each night the evacuation is in effect.

If the tenant purchased rental insurance—the insurance company must pay.

If the tenant was offered rental insurance by the landlord and refused it—the landlord is under no obligation to refund.

But, that’s only half of the story. We have all seen the kind of damage a hurricane can do.

If are evacuated from your vacation location, you need to know your rights if you can’t get back to your rental after the storm.

Here’s what NC law says:

Following the storm, if the property is significantly damaged or inaccessible due to roads or ferries, the tenant is entitled to a refund or the substitution of a comparable vacation location.

The refund may come in the form of a claim paid against rental insurance.

The office of NC Attorney General Josh Stein has additional information for consumers about their rights as well as a way to file a complaint online against a landlord who isn’t complying with the vacation rental act.

No one wants a hurricane to disrupt life here in North Carolina—but it does happen and if you are vacationing, you need to take precautions to safeguard yourself financially.

The best way to do that is with rental insurance.

