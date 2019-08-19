If you visited Emerald Isle this weekend and bought a lottery ticket you could be $1.1M richer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you visited the beach this past weeked and bought a Cash 5 lottery ticket then you may want to check your ticket because you could be $1.1 million richer.

According to officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL), someone bought a winning ticket at the Coastal Mart on Emerald Drive on Emerald Isle.

The ticket matched all five numbers from Sunday’s drawing. The ticket is worth $1,112,709, officials said.

The NCEL said in a release that “[b]ecause the beach is such a popular vacation spot, the North Carolina Education Lottery is urging everyone across the state to check their tickets.”

Winners have 180 days from Sunday’s drawing to claim their prize. The odds of hitting the Cash 5 jackpot are one in 962,598.

