If you’re the only one in a room wearing a mask, are you still protected?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With an abundance of vaccines, testing, and masks available, Gov. Roy Cooper is now encouraging local governments and school districts to end their mask mandates.

“We systematically reduced mandatory protection, relying more on people and businesses to make educated choices,” Cooper said. “These efforts have worked.”

Some people may choose to keep wearing them even in places that will no longer require a mask. While schools have started to relax their masking rules, more people are relaxing their use in social settings, too.

One Raleigh man told CBS 17 he wears his mask where he’s supposed to but there are times when he doesn’t know if he should.

“You’ll walk in without a mask and you’ll look and everybody has one. You’ll say ‘Oh I guess I should put it on’ or vice versa. You’ll walk in and you got a mask and you’ll think, ‘Oh I don’t need this,'” he said.

The CDC is in the process of updating masking guidance as hospitalizations trend downward, according to NCDHHS Sec. Kody Kinsley.

“We want to give people a break from things like mask-wearing when these metrics are better, and then have the ability to reach for them again should things worsen,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director.

The mask is meant to protect you and those around you. The CDC says they work best when everyone is wearing them.

A recent study from the agency finds how well they protect you depends on the kind of mask.

Not wearing a mask leaves you totally exposed.

A cloth mask reduced odds of infection by 56%

A surgical mask reduced odds of infection by 66%

A KN95 or N95 reduced odds of infection by 83%

“I’m tired of wearing it but it’s something we go to do right now, just for our safety,” a Raleigh resident told CBS 17. He said he was careful to stay away from risky social settings. Like many of us, he’s wearing a face covering when the rules say he should but

“It’s time to get off of this thing, dump it,” he said.