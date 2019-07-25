Illinois toddler has ‘Happy Birthday Loser’ mistakenly written on birthday cake

BONNE TERRE, MO (WNCN) – A miscommunication at a Missouri Walmart that left a little girl with a cake that read “Happy Birthday, Loser” has gone viral.

The girl’s mother, Melin Jones, shared a photo of her adorable daughter and her “Loser” cake on Facebook last year, but it picked up interest again late last month.

Jones, who lives in Bonne Terre, wrote that she went to Walmart to get a birthday cake made for her daughter Liz, whose nickname is “Lizard.”

Running behind on birthday preparations, Jones went to Walmart for supplies. “We hadn’t ordered a cake or anything days a head like one should /would normally so I swung by the bakery and picked out one that was already made, and asked the lady behind the counter if she would write ‘Happy Birthday Lizard.’ Lizard is our nickname for Liz. She said yes and within a few minutes she handed it back,” she wrote.

Jones said the bakery worker didn’t ask how the cake looked, and Jones admits she didn’t check, either.

“We get home, I’m unloading the car and quickly glance down at the cake and noticed that the worker wrote Loser, not Lizard,” Jones wrote.

The mom recounts her reaction to the mix-up on Facebook:

At first I was a little shocked and speechless but quickly started dying laughing. I hurried and carried the cake and Liz into the house, put the cake down on the table and put Liz in the chair to send a picture to my husband of the cake . Liz wasn’t told to look at the cake, she can’t read so she didn’t know what the cake said, we didn’t tell her what it said and she doesn’t even know what a loser is. She just happen to be looking at the cake when I took the photo. My husband and I laughed about it together when he got home, enjoyed every bit of the loser cake (eat up , mom of the year ! you deserve it !) and later that evening I made another trip to Wal-Mart for another cake for her party.

Jones said she never brought it to the bakery’s attention because she takes some responsibility in the mix-up and didn’t want the bakery worker to get any “backlash” from it.

I never brought it to the bakery’s attention because had I took the time to just look at the cake when she handed it to me I would have never walked out the door with it and also , I didn’t want her to get into any type of trouble or be mocked by her coworkers for writing loser on a child’s birthday cake . It was a simple misunderstanding…

Jones wrote, “I promise you my now almost 3 year old didn’t have a clue what happen. She’ll go on to live a somewhat normal life….. as long as someone else starts picking out her birthday cakes.”

For the record, Jones did go back to the Walmart and got her daughter a new cake that read “Happy Birthday Elizabeth.”

