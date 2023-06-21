RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State Republican leader and House Speaker Tim Moore said he’s going to fight a lawsuit alleging his relationship with a married woman caused the end of a marriage, among other allegations of abuse of power.

A lawsuit filed by Wake County assistant principal Scott Lassiter alleges his marriage with wife and director of the North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court, Jamie Lassiter, ended because of a multi-year affair with the House Speaker.

Moore, who’s divorced, said he was under the impression the Lassiters were separated during his relationship with Jamie, which started in 2019, while the lawsuit states their separation started in January 2023.

“It was a casual relationship. It was sporadic at best,” Moore said. “I always understood that Ms. Lassiter was separated.”

Scott is suing for $200,000. His lawsuit alleges that Moore used his political position to persuade Jaime into staying in the relationship with Moore.

He also alleges that Moore worked with an unnamed man to place a camera and remove another one on his property without consent.

“Nobody I know, nobody I contacted,” Moore said about the John Doe alleged in the report. “I’m going to I’m going to fight zealously. I’ve hired attorneys. I’m going to answer that and of course, look at a countersuit as well.”

According to documents from the Cary Police Department, a camera was reportedly stolen from the Lassiters’ home in June, as well as report suspicious activity but does not name Moore.

North Carolina is one of only a few states left that allows lawsuits for “Alienation of Affection,” an action alleging damage to a marriage by a third party.

Moore said the law should change.

“I think it’s a law that can be very much abused and is being abused in this case,” Moore said.