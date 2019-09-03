Images show catastrophic damage in Bahamas; US airlifts critical patients after Dorian

MARSH HARBOUR, Bahamas (AP/WNCN) — The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted several critical patients from the Bahamas Monday as at least five people were killed in the Abaco Islands by continued pounding from Hurricane Dorian.

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Monday that there are also people in nearby Great Bahama island who are in serious distress. He said rescue crews will respond to calls for help as soon as weather conditions allow.

US Coast Guard image of Marsh Harbour Clinic in Nassau, Bahamas on Monday

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater in Florida deployed an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to airlift seven critical patients from the Marsh Harbour Clinic to Nassau, Bahamas for further medical care.

An image released from the U.S. Coast Guard showed a landscaped area at the Marsh Harbour Clinic that had been raked by winds — with all trees stripped bare and many knocked down.

Some buildings appeared to be missing roof tiles.

Minnis said many homes and buildings have been severely damaged or destroyed.

“We are in the midst of a historic tragedy,” he added.

At least one storm-related death was reported earlier in Puerto Rico.

The storm remained stationary over Grand Bahama late Monday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph.

Marsh Harbour Clinic (U.S. Coast Guard photo).

