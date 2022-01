RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN)- Wake Forest announced Monday that greenways within town limits were closed as a result of the heavy rains.

The Town said rain created significant flooding and downed trees. Trails are closed until further notice.

Flooding made many trail bridges and boardwalks impassable. The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department said the conditions were a safety hazard.

People should stay off the trails until they are re-opened.