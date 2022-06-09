ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Bladen County man was arrested for drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license after a ten mile chase involving deputies.

On Saturday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team was performing a saturation patrol in the Dublin area. The Community Impact Team observed a vehicle without two working headlights, a release from the sheriff’s office said on Thursday.

Deputies said the team turned around on the vehicle, and the suspect vehicle increased its rate of speed trying to escape.

A deputy was able to catch up to the suspect vehicle, but the chase continued on as the suspect was observed driving in the opposite lane of travel multiple times. The North Carolina Highway Patrol was contacted to assist with the vehicle pursuit.

The suspect vehicle stopped after an estimated ten mile pursuit when deputies were able to take the suspect, Bakari McKoy into custody without incident.

McKoy was charged with felony flee/elude arrest, simple possession of marijuana, possess drug paraphernalia and driving while impaired. He was also served with outstanding warrants for his arrest for assault on a female.

McKoy received a $6,500 secured bond and no bond for the assault on a female.