Important dates to remember before Election Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With 30 days until Election Day, there are several important dates to remember to make sure your vote counts.

The deadline to register to vote in North Carolina for the 2020 general election is October 9, 2020.

The county board of elections must receive applications by this date, according to the NC Board of Elections.

Eligible voters may also register to vote and vote on the same day during the One-Stop early voting period. According to the NC Board of Elections, in-person early voting begins Thursday, October 15, and ends Saturday, October 31.

During early voting, voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county. On Election Day registered voters must vote at their assigned precinct.

Any North Carolina registered voter may vote via mail-in absentee ballot in most elections. No special circumstance or reason is needed to vote by mail, according to the NC Board of Elections.Absentee ballots may be requested until October 27, 2020 at 5 p.m. Those completed ballots can be returned by mail or in-person by no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day. The NC Board of Elections says absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. November 6. Polling places will accept absentee ballots only during the early voting period. Ballots may not be dropped off at polling places on Election Day.