GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A drainage project will impact drivers in Goldsboro.

The project for improving drainage impact Rosewood Road at four different locations.

According to officials, the four locations are “between Oakland Church Road and N.C. 581 west of Goldsboro.”

Crews will be replacing crossline pipes, and this will close the road.

Officials said the road is expected to reopen on July 22.