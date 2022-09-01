JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say a student was killed and another was injured in a “physical altercation” that happened Thursday morning at Northside High School.

Jacksonville Public Safety Chief Michael Yaniero held a press conference that included details about what happened around 7 a.m. at the school. He said there was a report of a “physical altercation between students on campus that resulted in the stabbing of two victims.” A teacher who jumped into the situation to help was injured but not stabbed, Yaniero said.

A school resource officer responded “within 20 seconds,” provided medical aid and called for assistance from Jacksonville police and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. EMS arrived and took both victims to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, where the student died.

Flowers left at Northside High School (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

When questioned during Thursday’s press conference, Yaniero at the time would not officially call the incident a confirmed stabbing.

“It appears that it is but we have not gotten the autopsy report back,” Yaniero said. “Obviously this happened several hours ago and so until we gather all of that information, this is active and ongoing. But we do believe it was a stabbing.”

The suspect, who is also a student, was arrested and in custody. Yaniero said it was unclear what kind of weapon was used. No names are currently being released, officials said.

Thursday evening, police announced petitions and secure custody orders have been filed on three teens involved in the incident. None of their names will be released since they are juveniles, police said. The petitions filed are listed below.

16-year-old Black/male

Voluntary manslaughter

Possess a weapon on school campus/property

Assault with a deadly weapon

Assault on a school official

15-year-old Black/male

Assault x 2

Disorderly conduct at school

16-year-old Black/male

Assault x 2

Disorderly conduct at school

The school went into lockdown from just after 7 a.m. until around 8:45 a.m., when parents were allowed to take their children home. Onslow County Schools Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins said the school will hold classes virtually on Friday and in-person learning will resume on Tuesday since Monday is Labor Day. All athletic and other school-related events outside of class were canceled Thursday and Friday.

“I don’t know at this time how it could’ve been done any better than the way it was handled, considering the circumstances,” Collins said. “A couple of our own staff were right there when this happened.”

Counseling was being provided for anyone who needed it due to the large number of students who saw the incident happen. Yaniero said there were a number of students who would be interviewed as part of the investigation.

Yaniero also said part of the investigation is whether the incident was gang-related. District Attorney Ernie Lee said charges were still being reviewed before determining how to proceed in either juvenile or adult court.

Yaniero said the FBI and SBI were also involved in the investigation, which was still ongoing at the school early Thursday afternoon. Gov. Roy Cooper also offered his support, saying in a Twitter post, “Our prayers are with all the students, educators, families and the community.”