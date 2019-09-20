Incorrectly-installed pipe led to Raleigh water main break that closed road near Brier Creek

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An incorrectly-installed pipe that sunk into the ground on Thursday night was the cause of a water main break that shut down a major road near Brier Creek for 14 hours, City of Raleigh officials said.

The City of Raleigh was forced to shut down the 7900-block of westbound Brier Creek Parkway between Skyland Ridge Parkway and Glenwood Avenue due to a water main break that occurred at 9:47 p.m.

The right turn lane within the 10200-block of Glenwood Avenue was also closed because of the busted pipe.

According to officials, the pipe, which was less than 20 years old, was installed in the ground incorrectly when it was originally put in. Because of the incorrect installation, the pipe finally began sinking into the ground on Thursday. Pipes, officials said, aren’t meant to sink.

A section of westbound Brier Creek Parkway was shut down due to a water main break (CBS 17)

Six-hundred residents were without water because of the water main break and 36 businesses were also impacted.

Their water had been restored by 10:30 a.m., but a boil water advisory is in effect for the customers who were impacted.

Officials said the boil water advisory is a notice they give any time there’s a water main break. It deals with a sudden drop in pressure and there’s a small chance that the water could become contaminated. Because of the small chance of contamination, customers are given the advisory as a precautionary measure.

The pipe that broke was a two-foot-wide pipe, which officials said is a large pipe that requires heavy machinery in order to move. A six-inch pipe could be moved by hand, but a pipe as large as the one that broke is too big and too heavy for that.

City officials said they wouldn’t be surprised if more than a million gallons of water had been lost.

The original estimated time for the road to reopen was 8 a.m., but the timeline got pushed back because it took a long time to get one of the vehicles necessary for the repair to the site because of traffic, officials said.

The majority of the impacted section of Brier Creek Parkway was reopened by 11:30 a.m. The far-right lane of the road will be closed for the entire day.

