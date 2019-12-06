Indian police fatally shoot 4 suspects in gang-rape case

News

by: MOHAMMED SHAFEEQ, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Four men accused of raping and killing a woman in India’s southern city of Hyderabad were fatally shot by police Friday, a police official said.

The men were killed around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, according to Priya, a sub-inspector in Hyderabad who goes by one name.

Another police official said the suspects tried to grab an officer’s firearm and escape during a visit to the crime scene. That officer spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The burned body of a 27-year-old woman was found last week by a passer-by in an underpass in Hyderabad after she went missing the previous night.

The high-profile case has sparked protests across India.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss