Indiana man arrested after woman caught him raping her 8-year-old daughter, court docs say

CROWN POINT, Ind. (FOX59)– An Indiana man was arrested after a woman caught him raping her 8-year-old daughter while she was putting her other children to bed, according to court documents obtained by the Northwest Indiana Times.
Gary man Donovan L. Wilson is charged with child molesting, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.
According to the mother, her daughter went downstairs with Wilson while she was putting her other children to bed. When she went downstairs, she found Wilson raping her daughter.
Court documents say the woman screamed, and Wilson acted drunk and fell on the floor as if he passed out.
The woman told police her daughter was shaking in fear, and she told her mom Wilson touches her inappropriately while the mother is at work.
