Indiana woman strangled stepdaughter, hid body in trash bag in shed

GAS CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police have found the body of a missing girl. Investigators believe she was strangled by her stepmother.

Amanda Carmack, 34, has been arrested for the murder of Skylea Carmack. She is now in the Grant County Jail on preliminary charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation and domestic battery resulting in serious injury.

Skylea had been missing since Saturday afternoon. A Silver Alert was issued on Sunday.

Police believe she was killed between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday evening and was strangled.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, her body was found inside of a trash bag behind a shed. That shed is located behind her home.

Police did not discussion a motive for the killing.

“Our main focus is who and how, not why,” said ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum. “To try and rationalize why someone would kill a 10 year old, there’s no rationale for that. That’s just an act of cowardice.”

Six other children have been removed from the home and placed with DCS.

Police on Sept. 1, 2019, were seeking information on the location of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack, missing from Gas City, Indiana. (Provided Photo/ISP)

