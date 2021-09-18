Indonesia’s most wanted militant killed in jungle shootout

CENTRAL SULAWESI, INDONESIA – DECEMBER 1, 2020: Indonesian National Army troops walk while carrying firearms while on a hunt to arrest the East Indonesian Mujahidin terrorist group in Lembantongoa Village, Palolo District, Sigi Regency. After the killing of four residents and the burning of seven houses in this village, the Indonesian National Army and the Republic of Indonesia Police tightened security and intensified patrols and continued hunting to arrest the East Indonesia Mujahidin terrorist group led by Ali Ahmad alias Ali Kalora because they were accused of being the perpetrators.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Wahono / Opn Images/ Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo credit should read Wahono / Opn Images/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s military said security forces have killed the country’s most wanted militant with ties to the Islamic State group.

The regional military commander says Ali Kalora was one of two militants killed in the shootout Saturday in the jungles of Central Sulawesi province.

The military said he was the most wanted extremist and leader of the East Indonesia Mujahideen network, which pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2014.

Security forces are searching for the four remaining members of the group. It has claimed responsibility for several killings of police officers and minority Christians.

Security operations have intensified in recent months, particularly targeting Ali Kalora, who had eluded capture for more than a decade. The previous leader was shot dead in 2016.