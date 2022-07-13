RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Professional or not, moving in the Triangle is much more expensive than this time last year.

The summer is peak moving season and the crew at Crabtree Family Moving is running anywhere between five to 10 moves a day – from across the Triangle to across state lines.

Over the past year, owner Cliff Crabtree estimates the cost of keeping the business up has increased by nearly 40 percent overall.

“There’s not any one area of our business from the supplies that we purchase. The only conversation we have with our suppliers is another increase, another increase, another increase,” Crabtree said.

Crabtree said the fuel costs to operate their trucks jumped from $9,000 to $26,000 from May of last year to now.

But it’s not just moving companies feeling the pinch.

Adaora Ejiofor, a travel nurse who’s lived in at least four states since 2019, says she’s noticed pricey bills this year settling into Raleigh.

“The cost of equipment, the cost of labor people trying to help you is kind of high but we have to do what we have to do,” Ejiofor said.

A recent study by online moving company, Hire A Helper, shows a 20 percent increase in moving costs in the city of Raleigh over the past year.

Prices may be up, but demand remains high.

Crabtree said the Triangle’s hot housing market is keeping demand for local movers up and it’s packing out their warehouses.

“People are selling their homes in such short time they don’t have a new home to go to. They’re either building, they’re going into an apartment,” Crabtree said. “That’s requiring additional storage so our warehouses are at max capacity.”