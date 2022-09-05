RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Labor Day is the time we honor workers, but this year the pandemic continues to cast its shadow over the American worker.

At Raleigh’s Lake Johnson Park, folks took some time to relax and enjoy the day- but the effects of the economy are not far from their thoughts.

Boating is a traditional Labor Day activity but this year a lot of us have our eye on the economy to see if it’s still staying afloat.

“Particularly with the increase in gas prices we’ve had to pinch here and pinch there, said Chris Wong. “We’ve had to be more frugal where we buy our groceries, you have to plan things out.”

The buying power of the average worker has dropped as inflation continues to take its toll on prices despite the fact the feds say the economy is strong. According to the latest jobs report, the economy added 315,000 jobs.

Experts had hoped about twice as many people would join the work force. Unemployment rose to 3.7 percent. The U.S. Department of Labor reports there are still two jobs available for every unemployed worker.

Raleigh resident Beverly Robinson wondered why employers can’t find people to go to work.

“That’s been a puzzle for us,” she said.

The hospitality industry has been particularly hard hit struggling to fill millions of jobs and that affects how people spend their money.

“It slows things down and change the things you want to do or do you think about it more before you do it,” said Cliff Robinson.

It’s not just lower paying jobs that are going begging.

“I’m in finance here in Raleigh and we’ve had high turnover,” said Partrick O’Connor. “We pay very well with great positions and a great company but we are challenged getting accountants.”

The economy has been no picnic when it comes to gas prices, groceries and supply chain issues.

“It’s hard on the wallet,” said Andrew Laird.

Economists aren’t sure how things will play out in the next two months as the COVID variants continue to be the wild-card in our economic recovery. They say that’s their biggest concern for the economy.