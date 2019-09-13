Inmate on the run after Wayne County jail escape

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Waye County jail inmate escaped the detention center on Friday morning, officials say.

The inmate, Victor Ramon Castro, was discovered missing around noon after escaping before 7 a.m., according to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

“It was discovered through a video that at approximately 6:46 a.m. the trustee walked off from the Wayne County Detention Center,” the news release said.

During a count of inmates later in the day, Castro’s escape was realized.

Castro, 25, was “working as a trustee,” the news release said.

Castro was last seen walking north on Ormond Drive, officials said.

The missing inmate has ties to two areas of Goldsboro: Cambria Drive and Brady Place, the news release said.

In Dudley, Castro often visits Darlene Drive, J C Price Drive, Hack Drive, Beaver Drive and Mobile Circle, according to officials.

Castro was being held on misdemeanor traffic and resisting charges.

If anyone has any information on the location of Castro is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

