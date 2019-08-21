Inter-Faith Food Shuttle is making sure kids are well fed for start of school

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Inter-Faith Food Shuttle is a non-profit that often depends on volunteers to fufill their mission of helping others.

The food truck is a tool the non-profit uses to ensure children and their families don’t go hungry during the summer months. The organization calls it the, “mobile tastiness machine.”

One young man is getting a sense of purpose by delivering meals to local children in need.

“We usually come out here most of the week days,” says Tysean Broadwater, a brand new volunteer for the service. He spends hours shuttling to low income neighborhoods delivering nutrition and a little joy along the way.

“I’m surprised and kind of happy, too, if they want some free food…We’re giving out vegetables, we’re giving out mixed fruit, we’re giving out rice, we’re giving out meatballs, we’re giving out any types our kitchen staff will have ready for us.”

As a food assistant, Broadwater sees a little bit of himself in these children, which is why he feels a sense of duty to communities that are often under served.

“It feels good actually, to help out, because I was one of those kids coming up to the food truck, getting food so, it feels good giving back,” he says.

It’s clear Tysean Broadwater loves his work.

The “mobile tastiness machine” serves three locations in low income neighborhoods. Your donations to the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle helps keep these mobile markets running.

