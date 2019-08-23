Inter-Faith Food Shuttle steps in as nearly 20% of central NC kids at risk of going hungry

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Inter-Faith Food Shuttle is working hard to make sure kids are ready to return to school with full stomachs, but their mission doesn’t end once students in need are back in class.

The work the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle does is a year-round campaign to end childhood hunger.

According to the Shuttle, nearly one in every five children are at risk of going hungry throughout central North Carolina.

It’s the key reason the nonprofit is dedicated to providing balanced meals on a daily basis.

The organization’s child hunger programs manager Amber Simmons says school food pantries and their “Backpack Buddies” programs focus on challenges beyond school hours.

“We’re able to provide them with six balanced meals and two snacks to get them over that hump of the weekend, of saying who or where am I going to get my food next?” she said.

The Inter-Faith Food Shuttle work to stock school food pantries is crucial to give public school students healthy choices.

“We’re able to provide fresh produce, frozen meat, non-perishable items,” said Simmons.

The organization works to ensure all children have the necessary tools to succeed by holding school supply drives as well.

“Here at Inter-Faith Food Shuttle we like to give a worldwide experience and make sure we’re impacting the kids as best as possible,” said Simmons.

The organization serves meals fo more than 2,900 children each month. Volunteers also work with schools and neighborhoods to create community gardens and farms.

