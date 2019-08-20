Inter-Faith Food Shuttle’s downtown Raleigh garden teaches lessons, feeds community

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A team of volunteers at a Raleigh community garden are doing a lot more than growing fresh fruits and vegetables.

An acre of land in downtown Raleigh is now sprouting new hope and new life skills for many families.

At the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle’s Camden Street Learning Garden, people are getting much more than lessons on planting. The acre of edible space is used to grow fresh fruits and vegetables to share with the community.

Urban agriculture education manager Ayn Corrigan said the garden is a part of the Shuttle’s mission to help end hunger.

“I think that produce can be really expensive, right? And that’s one of the reason that – why the food shuttle really focuses on distributing fresh fruits and vegetables as much as possible. Thirty-percent of our produce is fresh fruits and vegetables that we try to share,” said Corrigan.

Volunteers can plant, share the food they grow and eat it for free — while also feeding families who need it most. They said they are gaining purpose by helping out.

“I had a lot of stuff happen to me so I just try to keep myself occupied and busy to keep me distracted from the bad stuff,” said volunteer Carlos Rodriguez.

“Out of this garden experience not only have we developed fellowship, comraderie, interaction, connectivity, but we also started a little garden for our circle and I’ve not heard of that in other gardens,” said Clara Davis, a community gardener.

Through lessons, the non-profit teaches children and their families the importance of a balanced meal.

“As folks are coming back into school, we have programs like this that are after school programs where kids can learn about where their food comes from and about why eating healthy is so important and how they can get access through fresh fruits and vegetables through their own hands,” said Corrigan.

This green space in the middle of Raleigh is connecting families to nature, one another, and the nourishment they need for their lives.

If you want to help local kids in need then you can click here to donate.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now