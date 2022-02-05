1,700 Fort Bragg paratroopers moving to Poland as Airborne Corps in Germany to ‘defeat Russian aggression’

The XVIII Airborne Corps, which serves as America’s Contingency Corps, arrives Friday to provide a Joint Task Force-capable headquarters in Germany, as 1,700 Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division deploy to Poland. Photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As a force of 1,700 from Fort Bragg arrived in a rapid deployment to Europe Friday they were sent on to Poland and a smaller group from Fort Bragg also touched down in Germany to set up a task force, officials said Saturday.

The XVIII Airborne Corps, which is 300 soldiers, arrived and created a group called Combined Joint Task Force Dragon, which is being formed as Ukraine is under threat of a possible Russian invasion.

The much larger group from Fort Bragg, the 82nd Airborne Division, was sent to Germany and arrived Friday. The 82nd Airborne is now in Poland as Russia’s troop build-up continues along eastern Ukraine, a news release said.

“We worked closely with our Polish and German Allies to set the stage for these movements,” a news release from Fort Bragg said. “These moves are designed to respond to the current security environment and reinforce NATO’s eastern flank.”

The XVIII Airborne Corps, which is known as “America’s Contingency Corps,” is part of a group of 2,000 soldiers deployed in just 24 hours to augment current U.S. service members stationed in Europe.

The Airborne Corps will provide a Joint Task Force-capable headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany as 1,700 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division are in Poland.

“The XVIII Airborne Corps is comprised of combat capable forces who stand ready to enhance the Alliance’s ability to deter and defeat Russian aggression,” a news release from the XVIII Airborne Corps said.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, the commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, has also arrived in Poland.

“The rapid deployment and arrival of this Corps within 24 hours upon notification, once again demonstrates our ability to deploy at a moment’s notice. Our Corps’ presence serves to bolster existing U.S. forces in Europe and demonstrates our commitment to our NATO Allies and Partners,” Capt. Matt Visser, spokesman for the XVIII Airborne Corps, said in a news release.