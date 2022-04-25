CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WNCN) — A four-man space crew consisting of an astronaut and three others who spent $55 million apiece for their seat splashed down off the Florida coast on Monday, marking a few firsts in space history.

The flight, which took off on April 8, was the first time NASA opened its space hatches to tourists. One of the billionaires aboard, Israeli investor Eytan Stibbe, also made history as the second Israeli person to ever fly into space.

The experience was especially personal for Stibbe since he served as a fighter pilot under Ilan Ramon, Israel’s first astronaut. Ilan was one of seven crew members who died in the 2003 Space Shuttle Columbia disaster.

The full crew included Stibbe and fellow billionaires Mark Pathy, a Canadian private equity CEO and Larry Connor, an American real estate tycoon. Serving as their chauffeur to space was Michael Lopez-Alegria, an Axiom vice president who flew to space four times in his time as a NASA astronaut.

HOLD FOR STORY FILE – This photo provided by SpaceX shows the SpaceX crew seated in the Dragon spacecraft on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Axiom handled the logistics for the trip. From left are Canadian private equity CEO Mark Pathy, American real estate tycoon Larry Connor; Michael Lopez-Alegria, an Axiom vice president who flew to space four times while a NASA astronaut, and Israeli investor Eytan Stibbe of Tel Aviv. They are scheduled to return to Earth on Monday, April 25, 2022 after a trip to the International Space Station. (SpaceX via AP, File)

In this image from infrared video provided by SpaceX, the Dragon space capsule uses parachutes as it descends to the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast on Monday, April 25, 2022. Three rich businessmen returned from the International Space Station with their astronaut escort, wrapping up a pricey trip that marked NASA’s debut as a B&B host. (SpaceX via AP)

In this image from infrared video provided by SpaceX, recovery personnel approach the Dragon space capsule after splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast on Monday, April 25, 2022. Three rich businessmen returned from the International Space Station with their astronaut escort, wrapping up a pricey trip that marked NASA’s debut as a B&B host. (SpaceX via AP)

In this handout photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, a view of the International Space Station taken on March 30, 2022 by crew of Russian Soyuz MS-19 space ship after undocking from the Station. (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service via AP)

Their stay at the International Space Station was originally slated to last a little over a week, but dicey weather kept them in orbit nearly twice as long as intended.

After their 17-day journey, AP reports that the hosting aerospace company, SpaceX is already itching to get geared up for its next mission — launching three NASA astronauts and one Italian to the space station as soon as Wednesday.

“The pace is blazingly fast by NASA standards. “It’s absolutely exciting,” NASA flight director Zeb Scoville told the Associated Press.

This next 4-person crew will be replacing the three Americans and a German who have been aboard the ISS since November and will head back to Earth in their own SpaceX capsule.

