Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Raleigh residents ask city for help with drivers cutting through neighborhood
Top Stories
Official: Girl’s death probe includes cruise line scrutiny
Pakistani teen’s family visits Texas school where she died
Raleigh police investigating after shooting near downtown
LA police chief vows to erase homeless people’s warrants
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
All-Star Game television rating sets record low
Top Stories
UNC to return to old home at Carmichael for 1 game
Top Stories
Wimbledon Glance: Roger vs. Rafa once again at Wimbledon
Astros’ Marisnick suspended for plate collision with Lucroy
Teuns wins Tour de France Stage 6, Ciccone takes race lead
Wife: Ex-Red Sox slugger Ortiz recovering from 3rd surgery
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch CBS 17 News at 6
International News
Twitter users reporting widespread outages
VIDEO: Australia police release footage of gender reveal that goes horribly wrong
Bright orange bird turns out to be seagull covered in curry
VIDEO: A glimpse of 2 rare Barbary lion cubs born in Czech Zoo
Holocaust survivor Eva Kor passes away
More International News Headlines
Facebook images and videos causing issues around the world
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Australia releases video footage of boy falling at Sydney train station
Mexican city covered in more than 3 feet of ice after freakish summer hailstorm
Record heat wave continues across Europe
Wide grins and historic handshake for Trump, Kim at DMZ
Moon says Trump and Kim to meet in DMZ on Sunday
Paris joggers exercise in sweltering heat, despite official warnings
France fries: Record heat hits tourists, schools, hospitals
Trump jokes to Putin: ‘Don’t meddle in the election’
Cocaine haul from ship grows, arrests now stand at 6
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps