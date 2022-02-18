A cargo ship loaded with luxury cars is on fire in the ocean

A massive cargo ship loaded with cars was burning and adrift in the Atlantic Ocean Thursday.

All 22 crew members on board have been safely evacuated and ships passing through the area have been warned of the burning vessel, according to the Portuguese navy.

The ship, called Felicity Ace, is 650 feet long. Its nearest land mass are the Azores Islands, a remote archipelago in the mid-Atlantic.

The Felicity Ace can carry more than 17,000 metric tons of cargo. This ship was carrying Porsche cars and other Volkswagen Auto Group vehicles, according to FleetMon, a site that tracks shipping logistics and vessel news.

“A number of our cars are among the cargo. We are in contact with the shipping company and the details of the cars on board are now known. Customers affected by the incident are being contacted by their dealer,” Porsche said in a statement to Fox News.

Typically, car transport ships carry thousands of vehicles on multiple decks in their hold.

The vehicle transporter was on a transatlantic voyage from Germany to the United States. The ship left Germany on Feb. 10 and was due to arrive in Rhode Island on Feb. 23, according to marine traffic logs.

The Portuguese navy said the fire was still burning Thursday. Images shown on YouTube showed white smoke billowing from the ship.

Under maritime law, anyone who salvages a ship and its cargo from peril that would have led to the loss or destruction of property can be entitled to a reward for doing so, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

“The salvor, for his part, has a maritime lien on the salved property (in an amount determined by national statute or juridical custom) and need not return the property to the owner until his claim is satisfied or until security to meet an award is given,” the encyclopedia read.

It added that many salvage operations are carried out by professionals. They ordinarily get nothing unless it is to some degree successful.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.