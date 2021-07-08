China slams Olympic boycott call, ‘politicization of sports’

A German athlete, wearing face mask, walks past the Olympic rings display on their arrival at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Thursday, July 1, 2021. The pressure of hosting an Olympics during a still-active pandemic is beginning to show in Japan. The games begin July 23, with organizers determined they will go on, even with a reduced number of spectators or possibly none at all.(Kyodo News via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — China has criticized what it called the “politicization of sports” after British lawmakers urged a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics unless China allows an investigation of complaints of human rights abuses in its northwest.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says a boycott “will not succeed.”

The British Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee called for the government to urge British companies to boycott the Beijing Games, scheduled for February.

The appeal adds to pressure on China’s ruling Communist Party over reports of mass detentions and other abuses of mostly Muslim ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson says Beijing opposes “interference in other countries’ internal affairs by using human rights issues as a pretext.”