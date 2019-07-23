Dozens in Raleigh protest Puerto Rican governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several dozen people came together Monday evening to show their solidarity with the people of Puerto Rico.

Thousands have taken to the streets there, calling on Governor Ricardo Rossello to resign.

“Ricky renuncia. He needs to resign,” Freddy Medina, a Raleigh father said.

Medina grew up in Puerto Rico, attended college there.

“The Governor does not possess or have the moral compass to lead the island anymore,” Medina said.

The protests stem from allegations of government corruption involving the Governor and his administration. Chatroom messages appear to show him and his advisors mocking the victims of Hurricane Maria.

The FBI has arrested the former heads of the Education and Health Insurance Department. They’re accused of funneling money to friends.



“We are here because of a lack of integrity. Because of a lack of values,” a protestor said.

Many who attended the rally have family and friends still on the island.



“We’re here to show that we want him out, we want him to resign. It’s not just the people that live in there. It’s also the Puerto Ricans that are here,” Sylmarie Davila, a protestor said.

Gian Custodio brought his two children.



“They need to understand that its when its time to step up for what’s right, its got to be done,” Custodio said.

The rally was organized in a matter of hours.

