Dramatic video shows Russia stadium collapse with worker on roof

Moscow — The roof of a stadium in St. Petersburg collapsed Friday, killing one worker during demolition work. Footage of the dramatic moment posted online by media agency Fontanka shows the massive building begin to crumble under the worker’s feet as he reaches for a nearby cage, where another worker was standing.

The worker’s remains were later found under the rubble. He was identified as 29-year-old Matvei Kucherov.

The other man reportedly survived in the cage, which was suspended by a crane.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said that 80 percent of the building collapsed on Friday. Rescue teams were checking whether more people were missing.

Investigators are looking into safety violations during the dismantling as Kucherov wasn’t wearing a safety line at the moment of the collapse.

The St. Petersburg Sports and Concert Complex, the largest arena is the city, was opened in 1980 and could seat up to 20,000 people. It has been undergoing a reconstruction for the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship.

Local preservationists and architects sought for a special cultural heritage status of the building, but the authorities rejected the bid.