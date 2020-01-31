Dramatic video shows Russia stadium collapse with worker on roof

Moscow — The roof of a stadium in St. Petersburg collapsed Friday, killing one worker during demolition work. Footage of the dramatic moment posted online by media agency Fontanka shows the massive building begin to crumble under the worker’s feet as he reaches for a nearby cage, where another worker was standing.
The worker’s remains were later found under the rubble. He was identified as 29-year-old Matvei Kucherov.
The other man reportedly survived in the cage, which was suspended by a crane.
The Emergency Situations Ministry said that 80 percent of the building collapsed on Friday. Rescue teams were checking whether more people were missing.
Investigators are looking into safety violations during the dismantling as Kucherov wasn’t wearing a safety line at the moment of the collapse.
The St. Petersburg Sports and Concert Complex, the largest arena is the city, was opened in 1980 and could seat up to 20,000 people. It has been undergoing a reconstruction for the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship.
Local preservationists and architects sought for a special cultural heritage status of the building, but the authorities rejected the bid.
- Extra security set for Cary high school following brawl at basketball game
- Tenn. man still searching in Durham for his lost dog Bleu
- Hershey’s breaks world record with nearly 3-ton chocolate nut bar
- Santa Clara County confirms first case of coronavirus
- Trump, Bloomberg to air multi-million dollar campaign ads during Super Bowl LIV
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now