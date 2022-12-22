TORONTO (WNCN) – Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have all been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man.

The Toronto Police Service said the group of girls assaulted a 59-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been released due to notifying next of kin, just after midnight on Sunday in the York Street and University Avenue of Toronto.

The man is said to have been assaulted by three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds.

Officers said he was transported by medics to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead. Where he was stabbed and how many times was not released.

“These eight females range in age from 13 to 16… they’ve already made their first appearance in court,” Sgt. Terry Browne said. “They are remaining in custody and will be returning again on the 29th of December for the next court appearance.”

Sgt. Browne said police are seeking the public’s help in any witnesses and evidence to the crime, including video.

He also said he believes the man and the group of girls were involved in some sort of altercation prior to the stabbing, but did not release how officials came to that conclusion. However, Sgt. Browne released that the groups likely met via social media.

“I wouldn’t describe them as a gang at this point,” Sgt. Browne said as he addressed the media on Tuesday. “We traditionally call this swarming.”

Toronto police plan to release the man’s identity once all next of kin have been identified. They also said they secured multiple weapons involved in the incident.