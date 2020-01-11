Iran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian jet with 176 aboard

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iranian state TV, citing a military statement, says the country ‘unintentionally’ shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard.

The statement came Saturday morning and blamed “human error” for the shootdown.

This is a breaking news alert and will be updated.

