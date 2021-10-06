ISIS suicide bomber in deadly Kabul airport attack was freed by Taliban days earlier, CBS News reports

Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The explosion went off outside Kabul’s airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – CBS News has confirmed the ISIS suicide bomber behind the deadly attack at the Kabul airport had been freed from an Afghan prison by the Taliban just days earlier.

CBS News said he was among the thousands of prisoners set free by the Taliban as the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan in August.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport

One of the bombers struck people standing knee-deep in a wastewater canal under the sweltering sun, throwing bodies into the fetid water.

Those who moments earlier had hoped to get on flights out could be seen carrying the wounded to ambulances in a daze, their own clothes darkened with blood.